Tropical Storm Sam is the latest named storm in what has been an active season. The list below shows you all the names we have already used this season, and this list is just for the Atlantic Ocean. If we use all the names on this list and still need more, we will not go to the Greek alphabet like last year. We will instead use this supplemental list of names from the World Meteorological Organization.
NHC also shares, "It is noteworthy that this is the 2nd earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year." Sam is interesting because it's near the end of the list of approved names, but it's also interesting because of where it might be heading in the next two weeks.
In the next few days, this tropical storm is expected to both strengthen and slow its forward motion. The National Hurricane Center said in their forecast discussion, "Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend." A 'major hurricane' is a category 3 or stronger.
The National Hurricane Center only draws the cone of uncertainty forecast out about five days, and Sam stays out in the ocean for that period. Beyond those five days, though, Sam may take a track closer to the United States. It's still way too early to talk about where or exactly when, but this is a storm worth watching in the next several days to see where it's headed. The forecast paths really start to diverge in the 3-5 day period which you can see below in the spaghetti plots.