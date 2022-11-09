It's that time of year again folks. You may be heading out the door early in the morning this weekend, especially by Saturday morning and see that your low tire pressure light is lit up on your dashboard. Flat tire? Probably not. Leak? Also not the main culprit. A lot of the time, weather is to blame for your low tire pressure light coming on when there is a decrease in temperature, but why?
Tire pressure can decrease about 1 PSI (pounds per square inch) for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. It's not due to air leaking out, but instead it's the air inside the tire condensing, taking up less space when it's cold. This is temporary, because driving will heat up the tire and increase the tire's pressure.
A lot of the reasoning behind why this happens is because of the molecules inside the tire. Cooler air molecules can take up less space inside your tire and exert less force on tire walls. As temperature drops, molecules slow down. When it’s hot, molecules will move faster and increase tire pressure.
A great example of this will be on Friday night heading into Saturday morning. Our temperatures will be dropping from around 64 degrees, all the way into the mid 30s in the city, and in the low 30s further outside of Louisville. This could get even worse as morning lows fall back into the 20s for a couple of days on Sunday and Monday morning of this upcoming week.
When you do the math, that means our temperature over the span of the afternoon through the overnight hours dropped about 30 degrees, maybe even more, meaning the PSI in your tires dropped around 3 or more PSI. Not to mention the fact that from highs in the mid 70s on Thursday, to lows in the mid to upper 20s by Sunday, that's a 50 degree temperature drop over just the span of a few days.
Even if you don't think it is a tire leak and just the cold weather, it can still make way for dangerous conditions on the roadways, so checking your tire pressure often is always recommended.