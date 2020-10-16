The National Weather Service has issued another FROST ADVISORY for tonight into Saturday morning for all of the WDRB viewing area. This is in effect from 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Saturday.
* TEMPERATURES...After sunset, temperatures will quickly drop due to radiational cooling (clear skies, dry air, light winds). Low temperatures are expected to fall into the low and mid 30s for many locations, and some upper 20s can`t be ruled out in some of the more deeper valleys and usual cold spots.
* IMPACTS...Frost could have impacts on agricultural and horticultural interests. Vegetation sensitive to frost may be damaged or killed if left uncovered.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.