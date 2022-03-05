After a warm, windy Saturday in the Ohio Valley, rain is in store in the next two days.
TIMING
Isolated light rain starts early Sunday morning with a few pockets of heavier rain and rumbles of thunder possible by daybreak.
Through the morning Sunday, the stationary front will push most of the rain and storms into our southern communities where flash flooding may become an issue if the rain continues.
Sunday night the front and the rain will lift back to the north. At this point the rain will start to get heavier with more storms embedded.
Early Monday as the cold front pushes toward our area, we should see the heaviest rain and strongest storms of this whole system. Even though the time of day doesn't generally support severe weather as well, this is when we will see the stronger storms develop.
As the cold front pushes through our area Monday morning and the sun comes up, slightly higher levels of storm energy may support isolated severe weather in our southern communities (more on that below).
The rain should move east out of our area Monday afternoon and evening.
THREATS
The Storm Prediction Center has not included any part of our area in a risk of organized severe storms Sunday, but a few of our far southern counties are in the lowest level risk Monday. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat but a quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. That is a very low threat, but never zero in a setup like this. Heavy rain in the same spots may lead to isolated flash flooding.
We have plenty of wind support for this whole system. The wind is strong in the lower and upper levels of the atmosphere, but we lack good storm energy. Both heat and humidity are at marginal levels Sunday and Monday, meaning there will technically be enough to power thunderstorms but not enough to cause those storms to develop into massive supercells.
Across our area 1.5"-3" of rain will be most likely. Some of you may see slightly less than that, and there will likely be a few spots that see more than that.