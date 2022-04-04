Some of us had a few showers, mostly light, move through the area earlier this morning. That being said, there is still a good amount of dry air above our heads and a lot of that rain struggled to reach the ground and ended up evaporating before some of it did.
A cold front to our West and Northwest won't actually make it all the way through our area, instead we will see multiple other fronts move through over the next 48 hours.
The rest of this afternoon really doesn't look too bad in terms of rainfall. In fact, most of the afternoon will continue to be dry, spare a few sprinkles or a light shower passing through.
Rain moves back into the area late tonight and into the overnight hours of our early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
A warm front approaching from the South will help bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall starting on Tuesday morning for most of the area.
As this front continues to move off to the North, rain will continue to fall for much of the day on Tuesday as a low pressure slides just South of our area, continuing to provide more moisture to our region Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday
Rain chances don't stop there either. Another cold front will be sliding through the area on Wednesday late morning and early afternoon that will spark showers and storms across the region for a good portion of the day as well.
Luckily for us, this front passes through before we reach our peak heating of the day and before the atmosphere has a chance to become unstable and provide any storm energy.
The front will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to our South and Southeast as more storm energy will be available there outside of our viewing area.
However, if this front stalls or slows down any, that severe potential could be brought up some toward our area. Therefore, we will keep an eye on this front as timing will be key to whether or not we see strong storms or just heavy rain.
Rain Totals
This isn't really a huge rain event, but the highest concentration of rain looks to be mainly over our Kentucky counties where most areas will see around 1" or so of rain when all said and done.