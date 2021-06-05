If you check the 7-day forecast (which you can do right here), you will see rain chances every day this week. That doesn't mean it is going to rain on you every day this week; it means our area -which stretches from Seymour, IN, all the way to Columbia, KY, and from Tell City to Frankfort - will see rain each day. Your house might only get rain one of these days or you may see rain in 4 out of 5 days, so let's talk about what's happening in the weather to help you plan around these rain chances.
In the big picture, an upper-level low pressure is very slowly making it's way toward us. As it gets closer each day, your rain chance gets a little higher. If we thought it was going to rain all day, we would tell you there's a 100% chance, but that's not what we are expecting from this. Yes, rain is more likely when the low moves through our area, but that's not the main ingredient in this chance for rain and storm.
Warm and humid air will help create instability in the atmosphere which leads to pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. We get used to seeing those here during the summer, just your garden-variety thunderstorms. That's the type of set-up we are looking at this week, and until that low clears our area, that pattern will continue.
1"-2" of rain will be possible this week. If you get rain 4 out of 5 days, you should expect to be at the higher end of that range or even just above it. If you only get one storm this week, you will be on the low end of the range.
Keep in mind we measured 2.86" of rain in the first three days of June. That's nearly as much rain as we saw during the entire month of May, and now we're staring a soggy week directly in the face. Tune into WDRB News to see the latest data about each of these days of rain chances and when that low is expected to move through.