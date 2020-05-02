Happy May 2nd! Of course, today we should be celebrating the 146th Running of the Kentucky Derby and it would have gone down as a one of the nicer forecasts at Churchill Downs. It will be unseasonably warm with a mixture of sun and clouds!
Over the years, Louisville has had its fair share of wild weather for Derby Day. It also seems everyone has memories of a specific weather event that happened on the Kentucky Derby. Whether it was the frozen precipitation in 1989, 2018's record rain, or extreme heat - weather plays a significant role in the Derby experience. Let's take a look back at a handful of times throughout history where the weather has really stood out...
Notable Years:
The National Weather Service office in Louisville says 69 of the 145 Derby Days have seen rain at some point during the day. That's nearly half or 48%.
1937: This was the great flood in Louisville. That was the first time the Derby was nearly postponed or cancelled because Churchill Downs was so damaged by the flood waters. Staff worked hard to get the track in shape and the facilities the best that could be expected, and War Admiral went on to win the Triple Crown that year.
1957: It was the coldest Derby on record. The high temperature was 47º, the low was 36º, and winds were blowing from the north at 20-25 mph. There was actually an extreme surplus of the 1957 mint julep glass and were reused the next year. Churchill Downs added the 1957 winner Iron Liege to the extra glasses and sold them in 1958 along with the glass designed specifically for 1958.
1959: Just two years after the coldest Derby on record, it was time for the warmest race on record. It was a sweltering 94 degrees on May 2, 1959.
1989: Sleet was *briefly* observed on May 6, 1989 for four minutes from 1:01 pm to 1:05 pm.
2018: This was the wettest Derby on record. Interestingly, the second-place year was 1918 - a perfect century between the wettest years. In 2018, more than two inches of rain fell in just a few hours.
Other Tidbits:
The longest stretch of consecutive wet Derby Days in a 24-hr period is 7 years from 2007-2013. The longest stretch of consecutive wet Derby Days from the critical time frame of 1pm to 7pm is 6 years during 1989-1994. The longest dry spell for a 24 hour period was 8 years from 1937 to 1944. And lastly, the longest stretch of consecutive dry Derby Days from 1pm to 7pm is 12 years!
(The above records, unless otherwise noted, are for the entire calendar day -- not necessarily race time. Also, the data were taken at the official observation site for the city of Louisville, not at Churchill Downs itself.) For a list of the weather for every Derby Day - click here.