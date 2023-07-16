Here we go again. Wildfire smoke has returned to our area today and it's not that hard to notice it either. While we continue to have mostly sunny skies today, it won't really look like it due to the smoke overhead.
The smoke will make way for more hazy skies through the entire day today as the wildfire smoke from Canada continues to push across our region through the evening as well.
This should at least make way for a very firey looking sunset with the colors being in bright reds from the smoke overhead.
Due to this we still have an Air Quality Alert out for our area today. This is in effect for 16 counties and will continue to be in effect through midnight tonight. This is strictly due to "fine particulate levels", which is basically saying it's because of the smoke overhead. This would effect those included in sensitive groups and those with respiratory issues.
That Air Quality Alert will also be extended into Monday. Even with some storms likely popping up through part of the day tomorrow, you can see that the smoke still sticks around in some capacity in between and around storm activity. Without more widespread rain and a larger scale storm system, the smoke will continue to flood over the area in some capacity.