While two tropical storms threaten the Gulf Coast, the west coast is being scorched by wildfire. Yesterday, NASA's Terra satellite captured smoke plumes from these wildfires in California and other parts of the American West. The GOES-West satellite captured new fires igniting and burning across California yesterday evening.
As the sun set yesterday, #GOESWest saw fires ignite and burn across the state of #California. The #CaliforniaWildfires recently intensified with the #LNUcomplexfire, which burned over 335 sq. miles in three days; currently, it is at 0% containment. pic.twitter.com/7Bh9aA9JSu— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2020
Fires have consumed more than 700,000 acres in California since August 15. Authorities say there are too many fires with not enough resources and in California the fires have destroyed an area larger than the size of Rhode Island. Two of the fires in California are the largest in the state's history. It is reported at least 6 people have died. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate their homes in California.
🔥🚒What a surreal scene left behind in California after areas ravaged by wildfires are caught on camera with complete neighborhoods decimated. Look as a burnt car blocks a lane left behind by residents fleeing flames from the #CZUComplexFire pic.twitter.com/FUYf2jfY8X— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 22, 2020
THE FORECAST:
The National Weather Service says elevated risks for fire weather conditions continue in portions of the Northwest and Intermountain West today as gusty winds and low relative humidity levels persist. Monsoonal thunderstorms could provide some relief for select portions of the Southwest, but with severe drought and exceptionally dry fuels present, dry thunderstorms could spark additional wildfires this weekend and into Monday.
Excessive heat does look to back down for a couple days in western regions, although some record high temperatures are still expected to occur in parts of the Southwest, Great Basins, central Rockies, and southern High Plains.
The western U.S. and Great Plains are shrouded under a vast area of smoke due to ongoing wildfires that extend from the Rockies to the West Coast. Air quality alerts remain in place across portions of the West due to the particle pollution. Ash is falling from the sky and accumulating on surfaces. Depending on the extent of the smoke in a given area, the sky is darker than usual and exhibiting redder and more eerie colors throughout the day.
Smokey and hazy skies will spread eastward through the weekend, as simulated by one of our short term models. Much of this smoke is due to wildfires over the Western US. pic.twitter.com/FumuzH1v3G— NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) August 22, 2020