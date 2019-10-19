We have a pretty good chance of rain and storms arriving Monday. A strong cold front brings us that chance. Click here to see Katie's blog about timing and severity of Monday's storms.
The looming question is will this finally be enough rain to end the drought? The image below is the current drought monitor showing the entire area still covered in drought conditions of varying degrees.
Most burn bans in Kentucky and southern Indiana have been canceled. According to Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Clark and Orange counties are still under burn bans in our area.
Most forecast models are showing roughly one inch of rain across the area from Monday's storms. That's painting with a broad brush; some of you won't see quite that much, and those of you who get under the stronger thunderstorms could see more.
There is no magic number for how much rain it takes to end a drought. This was brought on by months of abnormally dry conditions in our area. It's not just about making up the amount of rain we missed out on, but you have to factor in the amount of time as well. After three months of not enough rain, it will either take several inches of rain in a couple weeks or a bit less than that spread out over months to end the drought.
As we have been saying for months, any little bit helps. Monday's rain will certainly help lessen the severity of the drought conditions in our area, but it likely won't wipe them out for everyone.