Every year, we start to get questions about fall foliage. Many are just curious if we will see a good display of fall colors this year or not. We have had a drought in the area almost all summer and this is definitely going to have an impact on the fall colors. Let's discuss the other factors involved.
Typical Peak:
First, as a reminder, below is when the average peak of fall color occurs across Kentuckiana and other parts of the U.S. Notice how parts of the far northeast are already reaching their seasonal peak! Kentuckiana is still about a month away from our typical peak. Parts of Indiana will reach their peak earlier, as the middle of October rolls around. That line shifts further south through Kentucky by the end of the month...
One of the prettiest displays of fall foliage I see each year is a tree on the WDRB lot. It is right next to a dumpster, but for one month, it will get photographed and showcased a lot by the WDRB employees! This is what is looks like today. Not much changed has occurred yet! I counted roughly 4 leaves that have started to change colors.
THE CAUSE OF CHANGING COLORS:
The greatest influence to when the leaves change color is the length of night. As the nights get longer in fall, the leaves stop producing the chlorophyll. This allows the true colors of the leaves to start to show through. The longer nights begin the process of the leaves changing colors and ultimately falling off the trees.
HEAT WAVE AND DROUGHT EFFECTS:
Both temperature and moisture can also affect the brilliance of the fall foliage, in particular during late summer and early fall. Ideally we would like warm afternoons and crisp nights for the most brilliant fall displays. Temperatures have been running very high lately. In September, we have already seen twelve 90 degree days! Many in the upper 90s!
Additionally, too much or too little rain can lead to less brilliant displays and can speed up or delay the color change by a few weeks. We are currently in the midst of a drought. At Muhammad Ali International Airport, we have not seen a single drop of rain for the entire month of September. That is a deficiency of 1.69'' for the month.
Although drought or heat are not the greatest influence for the color change in our leaves it can have a distinct impact on how brilliant the fall foliage becomes in comparison to some of our rainy late summers. It could also lead to a slightly later color change for our leaves. I hope this helps explain what to expect this year.