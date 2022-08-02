As we headed into the middle of the Summer months in Kentuckiana, we saw an abnormally dry start for June. Louisville only received 2.77" of rain the entire month, well shy of the 4.27" we usually average during that month.
This obviously helped lead us to a drought across our area including Louisville, but all the way to a Severe Drought in parts of our Southern communities. The drought persisted through the first half of July and only made conditions worse for lawns and especially farmers across our area.
Luckily, the end of July, we racked up a good amount of rainfall over multiple days. In order to combat a drought, you need multiple days of decent rainfall amounts, instead of just one day with a bunch of rain because that leads to runoff of a lot of the rain that the soil does not absorb.
In July, we made up for our lost rain in June, and saw over 1.5" above average for the month and ended it with 5.71" of rain on the month. Not only did this help us in terms of the short-term drought, but also caught us up on the Yearly Rainfall for our area and as of today has actually left us in a surplus on the year.
So, now that we're caught up in terms of rainfall on the year and there is little to no drought left across our area, the big question is...is it going to come back? After all we are still in the Summer months and August is historically the 5th driest month on the year for our area.
The first thing we can look at the try and answer this question is the US Seasonal Drought Outlook, put together, forecasted, and provided by the Climate Prediction Center.
What you'll notice in the image above is that our entire area has no brown shading (meaning the drought would persist). Most of our area is just white, meaning that things should stay on average and on part heading through the end date of this forecast which is the end of October.
One area in that image you might notice is a little area down to our Southern communities near Grayson county where the Severe Drought was before rain moved in to help. This area really needed the rain and got a good amount, but still technically remains in a Moderate Drought. This outlook however, highlights that area to see "Drought Removal Likely", which is great news!
The CPC also backs this up with their 6-10 Day and 8-14 Day outlooks just over the next two weeks, of which neither show below average rainfall, which in turn would lead to a drought.
All of that comes from the CPC, so let's dive into some more data that can further back this up.
The GEFS ensemble data currently can give an estimated QPF (Quantitative Precipitation Forecast) until about the middle of August. Right now, most recent runs show between 1.5-2.5" of rain through the middle of the month. In a month that averages 3.71" of rain by the end of the month, that would be a good start.
Soil Moisture
Obviously we need rain to combat drought, but when looking at what a drought actually is, surveyers look at the moisture content in the soil over an area to determine whether there is a drought and how bad that drought actually is. This image shows (top) the average soil moisture for the end of August and for the end of October (bottom). There isn't really an area of dark red over our region that would signify an expectation for really dry soil across our area through the end of October.
While current anamoly data looking at soil moisture and crop conditions across our area is slightly below where it should be, with more rain expected, that should help improve theses conditions for crops.
If you'd like to see current drought areas for specific crops, click here.
Long-Term Drought Forecasting
Forecasting anything beyond a month becomes increasingly difficult. However, if we look at PHDI (Palmer Hydrological Drought Index) from the NCEI on the next 6 months an 9 month periods, drought does not look likely as of now for our area even into the beginning of 2023.
Summary
While part of our area is still in a smaller drought compared to where we were a couple weeks ago, the odds of that level of drought returning to our area based on forecasts and ensemble model data don't look very likely. We should see normal amounts, if not slightly above, of rain heading over the next month in particular across our area.