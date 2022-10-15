So far Louisville has only recorded one one-hundredth of an inch of rain in the month of October. We are only half way through the month, but at this point there are no rain chances for Louisville in the next week. There are some signals that the last week of the month could see enough of a pattern shift to bring better rain chances, but it's too far away to be more specific than that. We don't want to raise anyone's hopes prematurely.
If the month ends with only 0.01" of rain, yes that would be the driest. Currently the record for driest month in Louisville is September 2019 when only 0.04" of rain fell in the whole month. The driest October happened in 1908 when 0.07" of rain were recorded in Louisville. Below are the lists compiled by the National Weather Service office in Louisville of the top 10 driest months and top 10 driest Octobers.
Driest Months
- 0.04” September 2019
- 0.07” October 1908
- 0.10” October 1924
- 0.12” September 2010 and March 1910
- 0.15” August 1881
- 0.18” September 2004
- 0.23” August 1889 and August 1953
- 0.25” April 1896, November 1904 and July 1930
- 0.26” August 1955
- 0.27” October 1904 and September 1953
Driest Octobers
- 0.07” 1908
- 0.10” 1924
- 0.27” 1904
- 0.35” 1891
- 0.39” 1987, 1887
- 0.44” 1944
- 0.49” 1938, 1901
- 0.52” 1934
- 0.54” 1940
- 0.59” 1879