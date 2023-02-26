Once again, we have another Wind Advisory for our area that goes in effect on Monday. The advisory will start at 7AM tomorrow morning and will be valid through 7PM tomorrow evening.
Wind gusts 45-55mph are possible and maybe even a couple 60mph wind gusts can't be ruled out in some storms that roll through our area tomorrow.
Speaking of showers and storms, let's go through the timeline of the rain and an update on our severe risk for tomorrow.
Showers and storms will likely arrive in our area around mid-morning. This will be when wind starts to pick up a lot for the morning commute, so be sure to hold on tight to that steering wheel in the morning.
With the time that these showers and storms roll in, there likely won't be a ton of storm energy to work with, considering it is still early on in the day, and we haven't had much time to build up much instability.
This should prevent widespread severe weather from occurring, but this doesn't limit the wind threat that we still have for our area tomorrow. Wind gusts inside some of these showers and storms could approach 60mph at times.
Now, while the threat for widespread severe storms is low, we still have an adjusted Slight (2/5) risk from the SPC that now includes our Northern counties and clips Downtown Louisville. If the atmosphere is able to come up with a little more instability and storm energy when these roll through, then our severe risk would be higher.
However with the time that the showers and storms are rolling through, this likely won't be the case as much of the instability will be lagging behind the main line of rain. You can see with the image below the amount of CAPE that we have when the rain and storms roll through isn't very high.
Then after the majority of the rain moves out, CAPE rises back up again, but it would be too little too late by then.
With that being said, we will have a LOT of wind energy aloft. These are wind speeds around a mile or so above our heads. Convection should be able to drive these strong winds down to the surface, bringing us our wind threat, our biggest threat, for tomorrow.
All in all, while tornadoes and hail aren't impossible, the threat for those are very low and aren't nearly as possible as strong to damaging wind gusts will be tomorrow. With the lack of instability, some of these showers will lack enough energy to even produce lightning. A line of heavy rain and very strong wind can still be considered a Severe Thunderstorm with winds over 58mph, so a few warnings could be on the table for tomorrow morning.