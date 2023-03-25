We've seen a lot of rain over the past 48 hours and that pretty much could go without saying. Louisville broke a daily rainfall record on Friday after receiving 2.17" of rain, breaking the old daily record of 1.22" back in 2018.
Now the rain has moved out of our area, but we are left with increasing wind gusts, some of which could get pretty strong through the day today.
Due to the strong wind gusts, the NWS in Louisville and NWS in Indianapolis has nearly all of our area under a Wind Advisory through 5PM this evening.
Wind gusts 45-50mph are going to be possible through this afternoon and early evening behind the cold front that moved through this morning, which brought in all of the rain we have seen over the past couple of days. Keep in mind although this isn't to the severity of what we saw a few weeks ago, these winds could still knock down trees, especially since the ground is wet now, and a few scattered power outages.
Temperatures peak this morning and will slowly fall back down heading into the afternoon.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, especially given saturated soils.