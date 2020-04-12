A Wind Advisory has been issued for our entire area Monday. For most of our communities, this lasts until 2 PM but the wind could stay strong until closer to 8 PM. Here is the text information the National Weather Service put out with this Advisory:
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ MONDAY... * TIMING...Peak wind gusts likely will occur anywhere between 5 AM and 11 AM EDT. * WINDS...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely. * IMPACTS...Expect scattered power outages across the region. Driving may be difficult on north to south oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
This strong wind is not happening because thunderstorms are moving through our area. The low pressure center in the image below is bringing the wind. Think about rolling a ball down a hill. If you roll it down a steep hill, it will roll very fast. If you roll is down a flatter hill, it will roll very slowly. That's what the wind is doing around this pressure center. As the low pressure moves through our area, the winds will increase.
Gusts up to 40 or 50 mph will be possible basically all day Monday. That is strong enough to toss around loose objects, and it's possible we could see some power outages. High profile vehicles will have a tough time in this wind. If you are driving a north/south road, this will be especially impact to you because the wind is blowing from the west.