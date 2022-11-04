The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our entire area until 8 PM (Eastern) Saturday.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible until roughly 8 PM in our communities. Wind moving that fast is capable of throwing things around your yard, so bring inside or secure loose, light objects. It's also a day to keep both hands on the steering wheel, especially when driving on overpasses or in larger vehicles.
This is supported by a strong low level jet above our heads that will mix stronger wind gusts down to the surface. The image below shows wind speed a little less than a mile above our heads.
Below is the text issued with the Advisory:
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST HIGHWAYS, ESPECIALLY IN HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES.