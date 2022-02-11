A Wind Advisory has been issued for several of our WDRB communities Friday afternoon. It stays in effect until 6 PM during which time we will feel the strongest wind.
Here is the next the National Weather Service office issued with this Advisory:
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST /11 AM CST/ TODAY TO 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWESTERLY WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...LATE THIS MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. WEAKENED TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.
If you are outside that Advisory area, you will still experience stronger breezes today. The wind will blow consistently to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph even outside of the advisory area. That is strong enough to blow trash down your street, but not to cause damage to your home.