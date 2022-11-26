The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of our area Sunday. Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties have not been included by NWS Indianapolis at this point.
During the day the wind will blow consistently 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible generally between sunrise and sunset. That is strong enough to blow around lighter objects in your yard, so make sure you bring inside or secure any outdoor decorations you may have already put out.
Below is the text issued by NWS Louisville with the Advisory:
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON EAST-WEST ROADS MAY EXPERIENCE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS. USE EXTRA CAUTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.