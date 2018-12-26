Meteorologist

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory beginning Thursday at 7 AM Eastern, ending Friday at 7 AM Eastern. 

A strong area of low pressure will move very near our area to the west before sliding north. 

Being that close to the Low will increase the wind in Kentuckiana.  Wind speeds will be 15-25 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible Thursday afternoon and evening. We are also expecting thunderstorms early Friday; wind gusts inside the thunderstorms could be stronger. 

Below is the text issued by the NWS in Louisville: 

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A WIND
ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ THURSDAY TO
7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ FRIDAY. 

* TIMING...THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT

* WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45
  MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND THURSDAY NIGHT. SOME
  LOCALIZED GUSTS OF 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS CAN CAUSE TREE AND BRANCH DAMAGE. LOOSE
  OUTDOOR OBJECT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES
  TRAVELING ON EAST-WEST ROADWAYS MAY MAKE TRAVELING DIFFICULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE
EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.