A Wind Advisory has been issued for nearly all of our Kentucky counties Friday evening as wind gusts could get as strong as 45 mph.
You're especially likely to feel stronger wind gusts as a line of showers move through.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with this Advisory:
* WINDS....STRONGEST GUSTS BETWEEN 35 AND 45 MPH, HOWEVER STRONGER GUSTS POSSIBLE WITH ANY SHOWER OR BRIEF STORM. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.