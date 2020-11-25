A Wind Advisory has been issued for our southern communities during the day Wednesday. The wind is already gusting over 30 mph in these communities, and you will likely see wind gusts up to 45 mph today. That is strong enough to blow around the loose objects in your yard (like the Christmas inflatable you put out this weekend), so make sure those things are secured.
The Advisory expires Wednesday at 5 PM, so please use caution today. The National Weather Service office in Louisville even warns that when driving East/West roads in southern Kentucky today, high profile or large vehicles might have some difficulty.
Aside from the wind, we also have a potential for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. We have already seen a lot of rain Wednesday morning which will cut down on our chances for severe weather Wednesday afternoon.
To have a chance at organized severe weather Wednesday afternoon, we need to get at least a couple hours of full sunshine to build back the instability in the atmosphere. While I (Hannah) do expect some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, I'm not convinced we will get enough time with uninterrupted sunshine to build up the storm energy needed for afternoon severe weather. We're already getting pretty late into the morning and haven't seen that sun yet.
As it stands right now, the atmosphere won't have tons of storm energy to work with when the line of storms moves through. Keep in mind, winter severe weather can work with only a few hundred J/kg of CAPE when in the summer we like to see more than one thousand.
The line of storms that will come through later tonight is from a low pressure center. These fronts (specifically the cold front) will create a line of storms just west of our area that will push through our WDRB communities Wednesday evening. We know the storms are coming; the part of the forecast that can still change is just how strong those storms might be when they arrive.
We have already discussed the potential for strong wind outside of the thunderstorms with the Wind Advisory above, but the wind will also be the main threat as this line of storms comes through. We already have good wind energy, and the temperature differential from one side of the cold front to the other is strong enough to create a pressure gradient that will increase the wind even more as the cold front rolls through. Gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible in these thunderstorms.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially around and west of I-65. We call these days "low CAPE, high shear" days meaning the CAPE is low (we saw that above), but the wind shear is high. Wind shear can create quick, spin-up tornados in an environment like this with little warning, so we will be closely monitoring radar this afternoon as these storms approach our area. The green shading in both of these "threat" maps means that is the lowest category we can use on the map. This is not a "high" risk day by any means, but if we get severe weather from this line of storms, these will be the two things to watch for.
In terms of timing, we expect this line to move through our area 3 PM - 8 PM from west to east. WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and I will be monitoring these storms for you, alerting you on TV and online if any storms become strong or severe. Make sure you are following us on social media so you see the latest updates! You can find the links to follow me at the top of this page.