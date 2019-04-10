The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a portion of Kentuckiana. It includes metro Louisville. This goes into effect on Thursday at 11 am EDT and will continue until 8 pm EDT Thursday.
Today is our last quiet day! The weather is about to get rowdy as a potent and strengthening system approaches our area from the west. Notice there is both a warm and a cold front associated with this system. The warm front will increase our temperatures to the 80s tomorrow! And the cold front will usher in showers and storms early Friday. The entire system is going to churn up the atmosphere and will bring strong southerly winds on Thursday.
Winds will be breezy Thursday morning and gradually increase by the late morning and early afternoon.
By the afternoon, strong sustained winds between 20-30 mph and gusts between 35 - 45 mph. There will even be a few gusts around 50 mph.
Winds speeds that intense can cause tree limbs and branches to fall. Some weakened trees may be uprooted, leading to possible power outages. Driving may be difficult to for high profile vehicles on east-west roads. A wind advisory is issued when wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. It can make driving difficult and can toss loose items around. Use extra caution on the roads.