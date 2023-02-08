Our next system that is going to bring us more rain and more impactfully, strong wind gusts, is situated to our Southwest and on its way for tonight and tomorrow morning.
Wind Advisories are in effect for everyone in the viewing area starting at 1AM overnight and going all the way through 7PM on Thursday.
A warm front will lift through our area tonight and will begin to bring us more of the widespread aspect of the rain, although most of it will be light to moderate to start.
Behind the warm front obviously temperatures will rise, but our wind speeds will then begin to kick up in a hurry heading into the overnight hours and especially tomorrow morning.
There will be some dry time in there overnight and it won't be a constant type of rain for hours and hours on end overnight tonight. With that being said, wind gusts will still continue to climb through the morning on Thursday.
Thursday morning, especially during the morning commute will likely be when the wind gusts are at their strongest and when rain could be the heaviest along the cold front that will push through our area at that time. Expect the morning commute to have heavy rain, possibly thunder and lightning mixed in to the mix, and wind gusts 45mph+. Give yourself some extra time to leave in the morning.
Widespread severe weather is not expected as we will be lacking storm energy a lot by the time the front moves through our area. We will have plenty of wind energy as that probably goes without saying, but in a scenario where you have a lot of wind energy and little storm energy, most storms get torn apart by the wind shear aloft.
Still, a rogue strong storm or two can't be ruled out, but either way the strong winds that could be damaging will be the main concern and impact.
The wind will still continue to whip around even after the front has passed and into the afternoon, hence why the Wind Advisory goes through 7PM on Thursday.