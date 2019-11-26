...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ to 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts above 50 mph are possible, especially should clear skies prevail Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle...and be prepared for extra holiday travel traffic. Secure outdoor objects.
You could be in for a rude awakening early Wednesday as the winds begin to pick up around 2-4 AM. At this point, the cold front will be speeding in from the west along with a broken line of gusty downpours arriving between 5-7 AM. Notice how wind gusts begin to exceed 40 mph...
Even though the rain moves out, winds keep whipping around during the morning hours. If you plan on hitting the roads make sure you keep a tight grip on the steering wheel. I wouldn't be surprised to see delays in the air as major airport hubs will be impacted as well.
As the sun begins to make an appearance, it allows winds from a mile above the ground to mix right down to the surface. That means around 8-10 AM is when winds could be the worst. Don't be shocked if some locations deal with gusts up to 50 mph which could lead to scattered power outages...
Expect winds to relax a little during the afternoon, but there will still be times when they blow over 30 mph. I know, it's probably not what you want to hear as many prepare to travel for Thanksgiving. Just pack plenty of patience and stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates.