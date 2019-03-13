The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a wind advisory for Thursday morning through Thursday evening. It is in effect from 10 am EDT to 8 PM EDT on Thursday.
* WINDS... Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and branches may fall and some weakened trees may be uprooted, leading to possible power outages. Driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles on east-west roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A wind advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult ... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.