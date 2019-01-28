Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Dangerous Cold
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory beginning Wednesday morning. The exact start time and expected wind chill varies by location:
Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence counties (Indiana): 1 AM Wednesday - 1 PM Thursday. Wind chills for this group could drop as low as 30 below zero.
Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry Scott, Washington counties (Indiana): 2 AM - 2 PM Wednesday. Wind chills for this group could drop as low as 20 below zero.
All our WDRB counties in Kentucky that are included in the Advisory: 6 AM - 1 PM Wednesday. Wind chills for this group are in the text below issued by the National Weather Service.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EST /5 AM CST/ TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS OF 10 TO 20 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM EST /5 AM CST/ TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES.
Here are some practical tips to keep in mind during this dangerous cold:
- Cover exposed skin any time you are outside to prevent frostbite and hypothermia, which can set in in as little as 10-30 minutes depending where you are.
- Outdoor pets need to come inside; larger animals need to have a warm shelter to protect them and access to liquid water that has not frozen.
- Leave pipes dripping to help prevent them from freezing. For pipes on the outer wall of your home, leave the cabinet doors open to allow heat from your house to keep the pipes warmer.
- Gas in your tank can freeze in the cold when it's near empty; fill up at least 3/4 of the tank to avoid that.
- Do not run a generator in an enclosed space to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Keep space heaters away from furniture and fabric and turn them off when you leave the room to avoid fires.
- Leave a kit in your car with snacks, water, and warm clothes/blankets in case you get stuck somewhere.