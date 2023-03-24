A Flood Watch is in effect until 2 PM Saturday and A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 AM Saturday. The flood threat will peak around midnight while the wind threat peaks around midday Saturday. Please don't drive across flooded roads! Also keep a tight grip on your steering wheel as the winds pick up.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and north central Kentucky. * WHEN...Through early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Some locations have already received 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with another 1 to 2 inches possible by late tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
We're not done yet! There's also a slight risk for severe weather south of I-64 for the line of storms that will move in overnight. The window for strong storms will open at 10 PM and close at 4 AM. Damaging winds are the main concern, but a brief tornado can't be completely ruled out. Check out the future radar images below to get a rough idea when those storms will be in your neighborhood.
How much rain? Well, Louisville broke the record rainfall for the date as we are now sitting at 1.42" of rain with more to come. The previous record for the date was 1.22" from 2018. In addition, we could see another .50 to 1" of rain here. To our south perhaps up to .50" while to our north 1-2" may fall. Parts of Indiana have already picked up 2" of rain so locations like Paoli and Seymour need to be extra careful when it comes to flooding. Join us on WDRB News at 10 & 11 as we walk you through the storms. Enjoy the weekend!