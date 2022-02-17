A cold front will cross through our communities today bringing heavy rain and a chance for strong thunderstorms. The big, red L is the wild card at play. It brings a little extra energy, so we want to watch closely where that low pressure center tracks this afternoon to see where the heaviest rain and stronger storms will develop.
Much of our area is under a Flood Watch, meaning we expect flooding to start any time today in the bright green spots. In the dark green in the image below (through southern Indiana), flooding has already started. That is a Flood Warning, meaning it's time to take action. Don't drive through water over the road. Turn around and find a different way to get to your destination.
Most communities through southern Indiana and northern Kentucky (the places included in the Flood Watch or Warning) saw close to an inch of rain this morning, and there is more coming this afternoon. Another inch of rain (with some spots getting even more) will be possible this afternoon.
We are also under a Wind Advisory again today because wind gusts outside of thunderstorms could be as strong as 45 mph+. Louisville has already recorded a 40 mph gust today.
As the cold front passes through, the wind will briefly slow down as it changes direction. You can see that happening in real time in the image below of current wind gusts in our communities.
The Storm Prediction Center has included us in a Slight Risk of severe storms this evening
Did you know the SPC breaks down their overall risk map into maps specifically for damaging wind, tornadoes, and hail? That's not something we usually show you on TV, but you can see the SPC maps here. In the two images below, the green is the lowest threat level with brown being one step above. These maps can show you more specifically why the SPC includes us in the Slight risk overall.
TIMING
The strongest storms are most likely now until 8 PM.