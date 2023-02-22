High temperature records across our area today are getting shattered as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s across our area. Previously, the high temperature record was 73 set back in 2017.
A big reason behind our temperatures climbing so fast today is the wind speed and direction. We have a lot of Southerly and Southwesterly wind today that is coming in at a fast speed, prompting Wind Advisories for our entire area. That is in effect through 1AM tonight/tomorrow morning.
We'll continue to see wind gusts 35-40+mph this afternoon and could even climb slightly higher into tonight as showers and storms push through the area.
A good portion of the afternoon is dry, but rain and storms start to arrive around dinner time for parts of us.
Some of the rain could be coming down heavy at times, but this system will be weakening as it continues to push its way across our area and off to the East.
Wind will still be the main factor, but frequent thunder and lightning will be possible as well, especially for some of our Southern communities.
Most of the rain moves on out of our area by the time we reach the early morning hours and our wind advisory wraps up and expires.
Severe weather isn't a big concern with this system due to the fact that it is weakening as it pushes East across our area, and the fact it won't have a ton of storm energy, or CAPE to work with. You have to have CAPE for storms to develop, and enough for storms to continue to get stronger or maintain their strength. However, with this set-up, data does not point to a whole lot of storm energy for these storms when they move across our region.
Wind energy on the other hand, we will have plenty of. Wind energy is needed for storms too, but with too much and with no CAPE to go hand in hand with it, the stronger winds can actually tear apart storms.
These are wind speeds about a mile above our heads, and as you can tell, wind speeds are very fast. These wind speeds can actually push stronger wind gusts down to the surface, which is why wind gusts tonight could be approaching strong to damaging speeds at times too.