Waves of showers and even a couple storms during the afternoon are likely today as a cold front slides through Kentuckiana. This strong cold front and system is very large. It is bringing showers and storms from the plains all the way to the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be much cooler following the front.
WINDY:
Widespread severe weather is not likely today, but a few of these storms may produce brief gusty winds and small hail. Today will be windy even outside of showers and storms. A wind advisory has been issued for a portion of the day. Expect wind gusts of 35-45 mph this morning. By the afternoon, winds will relax a touch with 25-35 mph wind gusts becoming more common. It will remain breezy tonight and tomorrow with gusts of 20-25 mph.
WET:
Periods with numerous showers are likely on and off today. It will not be a washout the entire day, but you will have to dodge showers throughout the day and even into Thursday as well.
The most widespread shower activity will be in the morning and early afternoon with widely scattered showers this evening and tomorrow. A few thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and early evening. Once the main line makes its way through the viewing area, the coverage in showers will decrease, but there will still be hit or miss showers around. Chilly showers will linger into Thursday as well.
Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage for the rest of today.
YO-YO TEMPS
Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for many, but by tomorrow, temperatures plummet another 10 degrees with highs in the mid 50s! That is well below normal for this time of year. However, notice that temperatures will rebound nicely and quickly by the end of the week and weekend. Say Hello to the 80s on Sunday!