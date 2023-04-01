We dodged a bullet last night and were fortunate to avoid damaging tornadoes in our area last night. Still, some of us received some wind damage. Unfortunately, even though the storms have left the area, the wind is not going anywhere for most of the day today.
Wind gusts are already picking up this morning and will continue to do so. A Wind Advisory is out for everyone in the viewing area through 5PM this evening.
Here's more on what the NWS has to say about the Wind Advisory for today...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds come behind the front that moved through the area this morning, the same one that brought strong tornadoes to our West. We cleared out quickly though, and the sunshine that we see early on today could actually make wind gusts even stronger. With more sunshine, the stronger winds aloft, higher in the atmosphere, can mix down to the surface and make surface wind gusts stronger.
Due to this, expect the strongest wind gusts to be between around 9AM thru 3PM
Eventually, clouds will build in again by mid afternoon and will calm winds down a tad before fully as we head into the nighttime.