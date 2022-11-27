Clouds are moving in and out of our area very quickly through the day today and that means our wind speeds are pretty high as well. Wind gusts will continue to gradually climb in speed through the late morning and into the early and mid afternoon hours.
Wind gusts up to around 40mph are possible today, and due to that the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Wind Advisory through 3PM this afternoon. During that timeframe winds will be gusting over 30mph nearly the entire time and could peak up to that 40mph mark in wind gusts.
This is all apart of the same low pressure system that brought us the rain we saw this morning, as it came down fairly heavy in some spots. A cold front will slowly push through the area this afternoon, and until it does, we should still expect it to be pretty windy.
Scattered, light showers will be around the area this afternoon ahead of this front, but shouldn't be nearly as heavy as this morning in some areas.
Again, as the front passes through, expect to see more light showers right along it and for wind gusts to continue to move along at a good speed until that front crosses us later this afternoon and into this evening when that wind finally dies down.