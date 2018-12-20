Happy Last (full) Day of Fall! Winter begins tomorrow evening, just before the sun sets at 5:23 pm. This is the shortest day of the year. You may also notice the noon sun appear lower in the sky and your shadow will be longer during the middle of the day during solar noon or 12:41 pm. On the 22nd of December, we will gain one SECOND more of light! Yay!
Looking forward to spring? In the next three months, however, you will begin to notice more and more light each day! Right after spring begins, in March, we will have gained more than three hours of daylight!
Also, did you know winter is the shortest season we experience? Winter is just short of 89 days. For comparison, the longest season is summer and just shy of 94 days. Spring begins this year on March 20th at 5:58 pm! Summer begins on June 21 at 11:54 am. Fall 2019 starts on September 23rd at 3:50 am. And in exactly one year from tomorrow Winter 2019 will begin on December 21st at 11:19 pm.
If you have been waiting for snow, we are just getting started! Not surprisingly, the winter season is when Louisville experiences the most snow, by A LOT! On average, the fall only brings our area 0.2'' of snow, while spring brings 1.5'' of snow. Meantime, winter typically brings 10.8'' of snow.
The Science behind Seasons: As the earth spins on its axis, producing night and day, it also moves around the sun in an elliptical (elongated circle) orbit that requires about 365 1/4 days to complete. Earth orbits at a 23.5º angle, not perfectly upright. That tilt is what causes seasons, not our distance from the sun. The December solstice is the time of year the Northern Hemisphere is tilted most away from the sun. The sun will be directly overhead the Tropic of Capricorn (23.5º south of the equator) at noon there. This is the farthest south location where the sun will shine directly overhead; after this it starts to move north again.