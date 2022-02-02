Winter Storm Warnings are now running for Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings county. Adair county is under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Flood Watch. A vast majority of our area is under an Ice Storm Warning from 7 AM Thursday until 7 AM on Friday. Just a quick note, I wouldn't be surprised to see an additional Winter Weather Advisory get issued for light snow Friday morning...
There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a significant ice event. Please have a plan in case you lose power and avoid travel unless it’s an emergency. Scattered power outages usually begin with .25" of ice accretion. They become numerous to widespread at .50" of ice. Finally, .75" of ice or more is catastrophic leading to prolonged outages. This particular storm won't be catastrophic, however, it doesn't mean numerous to widespread power outages won't occur depending on your location. Many new, urban neighborhoods leveled old trees and ran the electricity underground. That may help limit power problems in those areas. On the other hand, older or rural areas have power lines and big trees that will collect ice adding hundreds of pounds. Throw wind gusts of 35 mph into the equation and that will stress them out even more. Let's talk about how much ice to expect by looking at the map below...
In that LIGHT PINK stripe which includes Louisville, New Albany, Mount Washington, La Grange, Shelbyville, Bardstown, E-Town, Tell City, Hardinsburg, and Corydon, .25" to .70" of ice is possible.
The PINK STRIPE covers Madison, Salem, English and Jasper on the northern edge and Leitchfield, Munfordville, Springfield and Lebanon on the southern side where .10" to .25" of ice may fall.
That PURPLE STRIPE could see up to .10" of ice. Bedford, Seymour and North Vernon will end up with much more sleet and snow on top of that. Columbia may experience flooding, then a glaze of ice before everything freezes up as arctic air spills in.
Deep breath. Now we can can move on to the snow accumulation map. Remember, this will hide a very dangerous layer of ice so please don't step outside without considering it could be a skating rink underneath.
The GRAY ZONE offers up to 1" of snow and sleet from E-Town, Leitchfield, Campbellsville, Lebanon, Bardstown, and Columbia.
In that WHITE ZONE which includes Louisville, New Albany, La Grange, Borden, Madison, Salem, Tell City and Jasper, plan on 1 - 3" of a snow/sleet combo.
That LIGHT BLUE ZONE could see 3 - 6" of sleet and snow by the time all is said and done. Bedford, Seymour and North Vernon are all on the list.
If you are curious about when the transition between precipitation types will occur in Louisville, take a look at the timeline below. Make sure you follow Marc Weinberg, Jude Redfield, Hannah Strong, Bryce Jones and myself as this winter storm unfolds. We will be with you every step of the way. Please support us by watching WDRB News!