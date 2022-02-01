Temperatures today warmed way above average in what seems like the first time in a long time into the low 60s, but now things are about to change. The storm system that will end up bringing us the potential for a winter storm still technically hasn't formed yet and is still way off just now coming onto the continental US.
Parts of the area in Southern Indiana have also been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning from 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM Friday.
Wednesday
Tomorrow starts the beginning of the precipitation. Luckily for us, there will not be any mixing for Wednesday. Temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s only allow for an all-rain scenario throughout Wednesday. It is still important to note that some of this widespread rain will be heavy at times and with the soil already still moist from previously melted snow, there is also a flooding concern through Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday
Thursday brings the real changes. Behind the front that is swinging on through the area, arctic air will be rushing in behind it, and making temperatures drop very quickly through the morning on Thursday. Latest model guidance is starting to favor that switch from rain to more of a sleet/freezing rain earlier in the morning on Thursday.
Once this switch over occurs, anything that will be falling will likely be freezing rain to start. By definition, this is when frozen precipitation goes through a large area of warm air in the atmosphere and melts, but then refreezes right at the surface and will turn into ice on anything cold at the surface which in our case would be everything considering temperatures will be below freezing. We can see this on an atmospheric sounding for our area when that switch over occurs. You can see the large area of warm air aloft, then that air going back below freezing again just before hitting the surface.
Much of the area has the potential to see freezing rain for multiple hours during the day on Thursday and into the afternoon. This will have a big impact on the roads and will likely make travel conditions Thursday morning and especially Thursday evening exceptionally difficult.
Sleet or Freezing Rain? Why is it important?
It is also important to note that some of this can and likely will eventually shift to sleet at some point on Thursday. You may be wondering...1.) What is the difference between sleet and freezing rain? 2.) Why does it matter if there is sleet instead of freezing rain?
1.) The difference has a lot to do with what happens above our heads where this all forms. Much like freezing rain, sleet falls as snow, then goes through an area of air that is above freezing. However, that area of warmer air is significantly smaller than what the freezing rain had to go through. So, the sleet pellet would have more time to try and refreeze before it hits the surface, compared to freezing rain. We can also see this on an atmospheric sounding.
2.) The big question is why does it matter whether sleet or freezing rain is falling. The quick answer is ice accumulation and impacts. Freezing rain freezes on contact and will hang from trees, powerlines, etc. Sleet on the other hand looks more like an ice pellet, and will bounce when hitting the surface, and causes a much less impact when it comes to freezing on trees, powerlines, etc.
So, depending on who sees freezing rain the longest versus who sees sleet the longest can be a determination to the fact of who sees the most impacts in terms of ice accumulation.
We can expect this mix of freezing rain and sleet to continue to move across the area through the afternoon and into the nighttime hours of Thursday evening.
How much?
It is reasonable to say that eventually, the cold, arctic air rushing in will catch up to the moisture that is left over on the backside of the system, and could end up putting down some snow across portions of the area, especially for Indiana. Here's a quick look at our totals for potential snow and/or sleet.
Snow/Sleet
Pink: This area is out of our viewing area and includes areas up into Central Indiana and near Indianapolis. This area could see 8-14" of snow.
Dark Blue: This area is also not in our viewing area, and includes communities just South of Indianapolis. This area could see 5-9" of snow.
Light Blue: This area includes a sliver of the far Northern Indiana counties in our area, which could see 3"-6" of snow.
White: The white area includes all of our Southern Indiana communities and also comes down to right around the Ohio River, which could see 1-4" of snow/sleet.
Ice
In terms of ice accumulations, which as stated previously would be more impactful, here's an early look at potential totals.
Dark Purple: This includes areas in Southern Indiana like Seymour and Paoli, and also our Southern Kentucky communities like Campbellsville and Greensburg. We expect this area to accumulate up to 0.10" of ice.
Pink: This includes Southern Indiana communities closer to the river, metro Louisville, and down to E-Town. This area could accumulate 0.10-0.50" of ice.
Please remember that the next 24-36 hours will dictate a LOT on changes to this forecast and this complicated system continues to grow closer to our area. Those shaded regions will likely be shifted some over the next day, so stay with us here at WDRB for the latest details on timing, impacts, and totals heading into Thursday.