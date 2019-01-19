WINTER STORM WARNING: Locations, Impacts and Timing
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of our viewing area. More information about the locations included in the warning and when the worst of the impacts will be felt.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected. Localized higher snowfall amounts are possible.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph leading to reduced visibilities and blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and portions of north central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel this evening and overnight will become extremely hazardous. Due to the heavy snowfall expected over a rather short period of time, some roads may become impassable for a time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.