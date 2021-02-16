The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of our area ahead of the next round of winter weather to move through. All forms of precipitation are still on the table - snow, sleet, and freezing rain. 

Screen Shot 2021-02-16 at 3.22.07 PM.png

In order for Watch criteria to be met, there must be at least 4" of accumulating winter weather (snow/sleet/freezing rain) in the NWS forecast. Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville with this Watch: 

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL
  SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. ICE
  ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...CENTRAL KENTUCKY.

* WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
  CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTES.

