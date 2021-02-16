The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of our area ahead of the next round of winter weather to move through. All forms of precipitation are still on the table - snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
In order for Watch criteria to be met, there must be at least 4" of accumulating winter weather (snow/sleet/freezing rain) in the NWS forecast. Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville with this Watch:
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTES.