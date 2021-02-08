The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of our area Wednesday and Thursday as accumulating ice, snow, and rain will move through our area.
...Snow and Wintry Mix Expected Tonight... ...Significant Sleet and Ice Accumulations Expected Late Tuesday through Thursday.. .An upper level disturbance and surface trough will bring wintry precipitation to the region from late this afternoon through tonight. The precipitation may briefly begin as a rain/snow mix, then change to mostly snow in southern Indiana and a wintry mix in north central Kentucky for the evening hours. Overnight some freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected, and may create a light glaze. A secondary winter weather event is expected to begin late Tuesday as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain develop across the region. Current forecasts suggest that significant amounts of freezing rain and sleet will be possible across portions of southern Indiana and Central Kentucky. For this reason, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total icing accumulations of one tenth to one half inch are likely and locally higher amounts will be possible. The heaviest icing is expected in a zone parallel to the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.