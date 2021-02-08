The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of our area Wednesday and Thursday as accumulating ice, snow, and rain will move through our area. 

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.11.35 PM.png 

...Snow and Wintry Mix Expected Tonight...

...Significant Sleet and Ice Accumulations Expected Late Tuesday
through Thursday..

.An upper level disturbance and surface trough will bring wintry
precipitation to the region from late this afternoon through
tonight. The precipitation may briefly begin as a rain/snow mix,
then change to mostly snow in southern Indiana and a wintry mix
in north central Kentucky for the evening hours. Overnight some
freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected, and may create a
light glaze.

A secondary winter weather event is expected to begin late Tuesday
as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain develop across the
region. Current forecasts suggest that significant amounts of
freezing rain and sleet will be possible across portions of
southern Indiana and Central Kentucky. For this reason, a Winter
Storm Watch has been issued.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total icing
  accumulations of one tenth to one half inch are likely and
  locally higher amounts will be possible. The heaviest icing is
  expected in a zone parallel to the Western Kentucky and
  Bluegrass Parkways.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northwest and
  south central Kentucky.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
  ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Tags