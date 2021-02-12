...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed winter precipitation is possible. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches may occur. In addition,
ice accumulations of up to one half of an inch are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel may be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning and evening commutes on Monday, along with
the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.