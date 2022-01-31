The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of our area from 7AM Thursday to 1AM Friday ahead of the next round of winter weather to move through. All forms of precipitation are still on the table - snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF A QUARTER OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.
The criteria being met in order for this watch to be issued for portions of our area is due to the potential of significant sleet and freezing rain accumulation in those areas.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.