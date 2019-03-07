A winter weather advisory has been issued for a large portion of our Kentuckiana. This is mainly north of the Parkways. It includes Louisville and all of our southern IN counties. This goes into effect at 7 pm this evening and remains in effect until 10 am tomorrow morning. Prepare for a slow go and hazardous travel conditions for the morning drive. We are starting WDRB in the Morning early tomorrow, so you can hear the latest, from Jude about the forecast and Mike on travel conditions from 4-9 am.
A few flurries have been flying around town this afternoon. There have not been many impacts from the snow showers. That will change later tonight and early tomorrow morning.
The worst of the snow is going to be overnight to about daybreak tomorrow - roughly from 2-6 am.
Shortly after sunrise, temperatures will be slowly rising and many locations south of I-64 will transition over to a cold rain.
Snow will persist the longest in our southern IN communities. The accumulation will be the highest there. The precipitation eventually will turn off from west to east by mid morning. Some rain will linger to the south though. Then there will be a lull in the precip until more showers and storms return on Saturday.
Again - there will likely be a narrow band of higher snowfall totals in southern IN - likely in our NE counties. That is where we are expecting 2-3'' of snow (the area in purple). Farther to the south, including Louisville, we expect 1-2'' of snow. South of the parkways will see the least amount of snow, less than one inch is expected there.