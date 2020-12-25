The National Weather Service in Louisville has expanded the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in both area and time. It now includes most of our counties that are east of I-65 and it is in effect until 1 pm EST.
* WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of half an inch up to an inch. Cold road temperatures will mean untreated roads will stay snow-covered. Wind chills will also be in the single digits.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and north central and south central Kentucky.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.