Another Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 10 AM Wednesday for the 10 counties along and south of the WK/BG parkways. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all on the table yet again. Are you sick of winter? If so, we have a high temperature near 60 which we will show you on WDRB News at 10 & 11!
Since it's so cold and more importantly below freezing, whatever falls will stick. While the precipitation looks light, this could quickly create slick spots tonight into tomorrow. As future radar shows, mix showers move through from 8 PM - 12 AM primarily south of I-64...
Find your house on the map below and see if the white stripe covers it. If you live in South Louisville, Mount Washington, Bardstown, E-Town, Leitchfield, or Campbellsville a dusting of sleet and snow is possible. That also means you may get none so please don't get carried away.
Don't mess with ice. Even a thin glazer can lead to major travel issues and that's what you should expect in that light shade of pink. I'm talking about Munfordville, Greensburg, Summersville and Lebanon. The darker pink that includes Columbia and Glens Fork may see up to .1" of ice. While this could lead to isolated power outages, travel issues will be much more numerous. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for constant updates. Be safe!