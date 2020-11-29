A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as part of our area will see accumulating snow Monday night potentially leading to some slick spots on area roads Monday night and Tuesday morning.  

Screen Shot 2020-11-29 at 3.20.14 PM.png

In these highlighted communities, the National Weather Service warns up to three inches of accumulating snow will be possible. This post will be updated through the day with more forecast information, including our snow totals, timing of the transition from rain to snow, and additional impacts for other other communities. 

