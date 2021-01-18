A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our northern communities Monday night through Tuesday morning as less than an inch of additional snow will fall. You may see some impacts to your commute Tuesday morning if you are in this Advisory.
A quick-moving low pressure center will pass through our area overnight with a weak front. That will bring the moisture and slightly cooler air in Indiana. However, the temperatures will be marginal - meaning hovering right around freezing - closer to I-64.
As the moisture moves through and temperatures drop, a quick coating of snow will be possible in our northern communities in Indiana. Closer to I-64 that will be mostly rain with some snow mixing in, and south of the interstate any moisture you see will be cold rain.
This Advisory was issued because of the potential impacts from any winter weather we do see in Indiana. Temperatures in much of Kentucky look too warm to see those same winter weather impacts. Tuesday morning roads in Indiana and near the I-64 corridor may be icy, similar to what people around Louisville saw Monday morning.
As far as how much snow to expect, up to an inch of snow will be possible in the blue shaded area below, though most of you will be closer to half an inch. A light dusting of snow will be possible in the white areas, but it will be hard to get this snow to stick. Believe it or not, ground temperatures will be a little too warm, and the rain mixing with the snow may wash some of the snow away.
Additionally temperatures won't drop quite as far Tuesday morning as they did Monday morning, so the risk of water freezing on the road is a little lower. Tune into WDRB News tonight to see the updated timing and impacts as the moisture starts to move in. Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca will walk through that with you this evening.