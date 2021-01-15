WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for a part of Kentuckiana. It is in effect from 9 PM EST this evening to 1 PM EST on Saturday. This advisory covers the first wave of the storm for this weekend. If your county is not included, there is a possibility that additions to this advisory or a second Winter Weather Advisory could be needed.
*WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Localized amounts near 2 inches possible for some.
*WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Kentucky.
*WHEN...From 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery conditions for untreated roads. Isolated snow showers are possible earlier in the afternoon and could cause brief accumulations and reduced Visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.