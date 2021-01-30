After seeing how much wet snow this system has already been able to produce, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for part of our area. The highlighted communities are places that have already seen some light snow coverings and where more snow will be possible tonight. Like what many of you saw Wednesday evening, tonight's band of snow will lay down a lot of moisture in a short amount of time which will help cool the pavement faster and allow some of this snow to stick. This is why the Advisory was issued for these specific communities. Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with this Advisory.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...WET SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. IN SOME AREAS, A SLUSHY ACCUMULATION OF SNOW MAY OCCUR ON SOME ROADWAYS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
This post will be updated through the night with more forecast information.