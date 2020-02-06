The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the viewing area. It includes metro Louisville. The advisory goes into effect tonight at 10 pm EST and will continue until Friday at 1 pm EST.
Below is an image of the counties included in the advisory as well as detailed information regarding this winter storm.
A band of snow has already set up in some of our western communities this afternoon. Roads are holding up so far. Snow becomes more widespread and will be accumulating tonight through tomorrow morning. The worst of the snow will be from about midnight to daybreak. A few more scattered snow showers & squalls could linger tomorrow. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea of coverage and timing.
The pavement will be colder with snow falling at night and some of it will likely stick to untreated roads, residential streets and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Most of Kentuckiana will see about 1'' of snow by tomorrow morning. Some locations could see higher amounts up to 2''. This is most likely east of I-65 to I-75 near Lexington.
Accumulating snow could create problems for the morning drive. Plan ahead and plan for slippery roads. Slow down and use extra caution tomorrow!
Stay tuned for the latest information. Be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening. They will continue to make updates the forecast. The whole WDRB Weather Team has their eyes on this system. Due to the potentially hazardous travel tomorrow morning, WDRB in the Morning will be starting an hour early! Check in with Jude and the rest of the gang bright and early at 4 am!