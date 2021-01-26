...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
1 
* WHAT...Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, possibly
  during the evening commute.

* WHERE...portions of southern Indiana and central
  Kentucky...generally along and east of Interstate 65 and north
  of a line from Elizabethtown to Liberty.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.